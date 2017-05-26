Two teens dead, another in critical condition after wreck in Plant City

Edilberto Nava-Marcos, far left, was driving when he struck another vehicle in a crash the left two of his passengers dead: Pepe Salgado and Frinzi Salgado-Diaz, both of Mulberry. Polk County schools photos

PLANT CITY, Fla. -- Two teenagers were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon, and the driver of the car was in critical condition on the same day he was to graduate from Mulberry High School.

Investigators say Edilberto Nava-Marcos, 18, was traveling westbound in a 2002 Toyota Corolla when he drove through a red light and into the intersection with State Road 39. That's where his vehicle was struck by another vehicle traveling southbound on State Road 39. His vehicle then he struck another driver who was stopped at the intersection.

Two passengers in Nava-Marcos' vehicle -- Pepe Salgado, 18, and Frinzi Salgado-Diaz, 15, both of Mulberry -- died in the crash.

Nava-Marcos is a senior at Mulberry High and was scheduled to graduate last night, according to the Polk County School District,

The district said Pepe Salgado is a former Mulberry High student now attending New Beginnings High. Salgado-Diaz was a ninth-grader at Mulberry High.

