Crews concerned Polk wildfire could reignite

Hundreds of Polk residents were forced from their homes by a huge wildfire.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- Just when crews are starting to get a handle on the wildfire in Polk County, they're concerned it could reignite.

Several days after a wildfire, it’s not uncommon for pine needles to fall from trees and catch fire, said Rickey Britt of the Florida Forest Service.

“We're still in the 700s drought index,” he explained. “Eight hundred is like desert, so we're pretty dry, so we're definitely concerned about that and making sure we keep this fire in.”

The wildfire is 85 percent contained, but it’s still burning near Lake Wales.

In the areas where it’s not burning, the cleanup has begun. Pete Tschida was clearing the burnt trees from his six-acre plot to make way for the honeybee hives he keeps there.

“Oh yeah, it's going to set everything back a ways,” he said.





The question still on everybody’s mind is, “What caused the fire?”

That's still under investigation. Crews are talking with people who live there, and looking for clues from Mother Nature, like which way the scorched pine needles are pointing and how the grass burned.

“I’m not sure where the fire came from or how it started, but if it was something man-caused we will definitely want to get in here to educate and to make sure this doesn't happen again,” Britt said.

