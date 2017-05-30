Crist holds forum to discuss flood insurance worries

Bay area homeowners are concerned about seeing a jump in their flood insurance rates. WTSP photo

GULFPORT, Fla. -- Imagine if your insurance rates jumped so high so fast, you had to move out of your home because you couldn't afford it.

That concern is all too real for hundreds -- maybe even thousands of homeowners in the Bay area, as lawmakers in Washington start debating whether to extend the National Flood Insurance Program.

“This is actually my dream house,” said Scott Willis who is now retired, and makes ends meet on a fixed income.

That’s why he's worried.

“Well, my concern is that I'll get priced out of this house,” said Willis, whose house is on the water in St. Petersburg. Even though it's never flooded in 65 years, he's in a flood zone.

If Congress doesn't renew the National Flood Insurance plan by Sept. 30, Willis' flood insurance rates, currently just under $2,000 a year, could spike beyond what he can afford.

That, he says, could force him and maybe a lot of his neighbors – out of their houses.

“It was estimated that my flood insurance rates can go as high as $10,000," said Willis, “Which, would pretty much price me out of my house and that's what I'm worried about now.”

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-District 13, says that's why he called a roundtable discussion in Gulfport on Tuesday.

The meeting brought insurance experts, realtors and others together to discuss suggestions Crist can take back to Washington.

“We want to make sure it's sustainable, and we want to make sure No. 1 that is affordable,” said Crist.

The problem is that the National Flood Insurance Program is $25 billion in debt.

Some in Congress say it's time to end taxpayer subsidies and force homeowners to pay full-price premiums.

Others think more competition from private insurers could help bring rates down.

Whatever lawmakers decide to do, they've got to do it fast. With that September deadline looming, realtors are worried about any disruption in the National Flood Insurance Protection program could make it impossible for people to get the loans they need to buy property.

And that, they fear, would put a big dent in Florida's rebounding real estate market.

“You know, when you have a mortgage on the property, you have to have flood insurance. So, therefore you're looking at a market of either all-cash buyers, or nobody buying at all,” said Brandi Gabbard with the National Association of Realtors.

Gabbard says two years ago when lawmakers finally reached a settlement to continue the program, it required 18 monthly extensions. And each time that happened, Gabbard told the panel, an estimated 44,000 real estate deals fell apart nationwide.

The issue effects Florida more than any other state. Of the 5 million NFIP policies across the country, more than a third are in Florida.

Without it, homeowners like Scott Willis could find themselves underwater. Whether it floods or not.

“Obviously, everybody's gonna have to pay a little bit more. We know that,” said Willis, “But, as long as it's done rationally and we can stay in our homes, that's the key issue here.”

