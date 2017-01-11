Criticism mounts against Buzzfeed bombshell (Photo: WTSP)

The release of a 35-page document that included explosive, but unproven, accusations against President Elect Donald Trump, has started its own debate on journalism ethics.

"I don't think it fit journalism in any way that we would think as journalism," said Al Tompkins, a senior faculty member at the Poynter Institute, a non-profit school for journalists.

Tompkins and many others are critical of the website "Buzzfeed" for releasing the documents because all of the allegations are unverified and there are errors in the report.

"What's the rush in publishing it before you're able to confirm it," Tompkins said. "You can almost hear your mother in your ear. If you don't know it's true then don't pass it on."

Buzzfeed contends, "BuzzFeed News is publishing the full document so that Americans can make up their own minds about allegations about the president-elect that have circulated at the highest levels of the U.S. government."

But Tompkins says this harms journalism.

"The problem is when we take cheap shots, it ruins our ability to get real questions asked," Tompkins said.

You can read more about the Poynter Institute's view by clicking HERE.

