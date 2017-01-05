Crooks using change of address forms to steal your identity (Photo: WTSP)

Most of us, at some point in our lives, has filled out a change of address form. But crooks are now using this simple convenience to steal your identity.

It recently happened to a man in Brandon.

Michael Grouse wasn't surprised last week when he got a call from his I.D. protection company telling him that someone was trying to open a credit card in his wife's name. That's pretty common these days, but here's where he says the story gets weird. "A week later we got a phone call from the person that bought our house 8 years ago saying that we're holding their mail."

They didn't put a hold on their mail, so Grouse started digging. He realized the person that was trying to open a credit card in his wife's name was using their old address. "It appears what happened was they had the credit card sent to the address and then forwarded to someplace else."

Then the crooks took it a step further and put a hold on their mail. "The reason they hold the mail is so it takes longer for you to get the forwarding address notification."

It's a little confusing, but here's how it works: The crooks have your name and address so they apply for a credit card. Then, they do a change of address form and have all your mail sent to their new address. They also put a hold on your mail, so you won't get a notification from the post office about the change of address. And by the time you've figured it all out, the crook already has a credit card in your name and has stolen your identity.

Grouse says "If we didn't get notified by Lifelock, we still probably wouldn't know what was going on." Grouse's advice: get some sort of identity protection.

We contacted the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to find out if there's anything you can do to prevent this.

Their best advice: if you don't get mail for a couple days, call them to make sure no one has filled out a change of address form.

There are some ways to protect your identity. Consumer reports recommend doing it yourself rather than paying for a service. Simply sign up for free online banking and mobile apps to monitor your checking and credit card accounts daily.

You can also take advantage of free annual credit reports from each of the three major credit-reporting bureaus—Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. You can do that by clicking HERE

