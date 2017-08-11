Crossing guard build special bond with students

If you somehow missed the bright yellow gloves her piercing whistle and accompanying dance moves will certainly catch your attention.

“See gives you no choice but to smile,” said elementary parent Toi Porter. “You have to smile back at her. She smiles and waves at everybody. I mean she makes my morning every single day.”

Cythina Harvey is well known around Hunter's Green Elementary School. The crossing guard is a favorite of parents and students alike.

“There goes Lily!” shouts Harvey as a cute blonde girl sprinted up to her after the first day of school. “Group hug!”

It wasn’t the first nor last hug on the first day back to campus.

“I would like to say I can wave as good as Cynthia but I don’t think I’m there yet,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Master Deputy Jerry Carey. “For the kids to know the crossing guard and the crossing guard to know the kids, that’s priceless.”

She only started her crossing guard duties last year after moving to the Tampa area from South Florida. She’s spent time as a nurse, a juvenile correctional officer and in customer service but says her newest job is the most fulfilling.

“She’s always waving,” said school secretary Isela Pereiro. “No matter if you have dark, tinted windows she’ll always wave.”

“You never know what someone is going through,” said Harvey while waiting for more students to arrive at the cross walk. “A smile, a laugh or something it just makes you happy. You’ve got life. God wakes you up every morning. That should make you happy enough to put a smile on someone else’s face.”

