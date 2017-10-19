Crowds remain calm, denounce hate at UF Richard Spencer speaking event

(Photo: Beau Zimmer, WTSP)

GAINESVILLE, Florida— Hundreds of students and Black Lives Matter protestors gathered outside the Phillips Center on the University of Florida campus to denounce speaker Richard Spencer and his beliefs.

Crowds made up almost entirely of students remained calm with very few Richard Spencer supporters making themselves known.

We did not see any Nazi or white supremacist signs, only messages of peace, acceptance and racial equality.

One person detained for having a gun near the event turned out to be a credentialed armed security officer for a local television news station in Jacksonville.

Messages posted on social media and directed towards Spencer supporters called for mini demonstrations across Gainesville and listed addresses from the Jewish Student Center, the Institute of Black Culture and even a local Starbucks Coffee shop near campus popular among students.

