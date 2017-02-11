Crystal River man charged with stabbing several teens

A 47-year-old man has been charged with stabbing several teens early Saturday.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. -- A 47-year-old man faces several charges after he attacked a group of younger people early Saturday, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

About 4 a.m., detectives responded to a call regarding an incident that occurred at the "Round Pond" in Crystal River.

Witnesses said John Paul Boutiette, 47, of Crystal River, showed up at the pond where several younger people had gathered.

Boutiette got into an argument with several men, and then he stabbed three males -- ages 19, 19 and 23. He then ran up to and stabbed a 17-year-old Citrus High School student.

Boutiette fled the scene in his Jeep. Shots were fired in his direction, hitting the vehicle and grazing him. He was treated on scene and cleared by EMS.

All four stabbing victims were treated for their injuries.

Boutiette was charged with four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

