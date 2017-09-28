WTSP
Cuban rowing competitor reported missing

10News Staff , WTSP 6:35 PM. EDT September 28, 2017

SARASOTA, FLA. - Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public help in finding a missing international athlete.

Authorities say 24-year-old Licet Hernandez-Licea was in Sarasota competing with the Cuban rowing team at the 2017 World Rowing Championship.

She was last seen at 9 p.m. on Wednesday and investigators say she expressed her plan to withdraw from the competition via email on Thursday morning. 

Hernandez-Licea was reported missing shortly after 1 p.m., after she missed her morning race. 

Anyone with information regarding where she may be is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-712 or 941-861-4256. If you come into contact with Hernandez-Licea, contact the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 941-316-1201. 

