Day 2 of Reeves' 'stand your ground' hearing: Eyewitness takes stand

An eyewitness to the Pasco movie theater shooting was on the stand for the second day of testimony in the Curtis Reeves' 'stand your ground' hearing on February 21, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

Tuesday marked day two of testimony in the "stand your ground" hearing for Curtis Reeves.

Reeves, 74, is a retired Tampa Police Officer accused of killing Chad Oulson inside a Wesley Chapel movie theater in 2013.

The two had argued over texting during the movie previews.

Reeves attorneys called a woman to the stand who was an eyewitness. She and her husband were inside the theater when the shooting happened.

She testified to what she saw and heard, but more importantly, perhaps, she spoke about what the defense may eventually call witness contamination.

The woman claims she and her husband were not separated from other witnesses, and were able to speak with each other about the events inside the theater before being questioned by detectives.

For several hours, the judge also heard testimony from Bruce Cumming.

Cumming is an audiovisual expert, who broke down an enhanced version of the movie theater's closed circuit TV camera video, and painstakingly reviewed it frame by frame.

His testimony is particularly important to Reeves' defense, because they claim that the enhanced video shows what appears to be Chad Oulson's cell phone falling to the floor.

Reeves' defense lawyers claim Oulson threw more than popcorn at Reeves as they argued over Oulson texting inside the theater.

They contend that Reeves, then 71, feared for his life or for his physical well-being.

If they can show that a phone was thrown at him, it might bolster Reeves' claim that he was "standing his ground".

Reeves' wife, Vivian, was expected to take the stand Tuesday as well. She was at a movie with her husband the day of the shooting.

But late into the afternoon, Mr. Cummings was still on the stand testifying about video taken inside the theater and the lobby area, showing Mr. Reeves and his wife arriving for the movie.



