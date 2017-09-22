Day care van slams into gas station

WESTCHASE, Fla. -- Sheriff’s deputies are searching for two people after they used a stolen van to break the front windows of a gas station in Westchase early Friday.

Deputies responded to a Sunoco Gas Station on Gunn Highway around 2:20 a.m. after the van rammed into the building, Debbie Carter with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Carter said the suspects did not take anything from the gas station but will still need to review surveillance video.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available.



