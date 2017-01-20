Day care workers fired after forgetting girl in van

Friday brought terrifying moments for a couple of Tampa parents after two day care workers forgot their 4-year-old daughter in the back of a broken-down van.

The employees had picked up the little girl and three other infants and were headed to Orient Road Child Development, but the van got a flat tire off Harney Road.

The workers called for another van and transferred the babies, but left the sleeping 4-year-old behind.

The girl’s parents are furious.

“I was there three hours, and then the van. I was walking down the street,” 4-year-old Mikeya told 10News.

Mikeya is back at home safe because of her smart thinking. On the way to her day care, she woke up in the back of the broken-down van to discover that the two workers forgot her. The little girl wandered down the road. Her parents say a Hillsborough school district worker spotted her and took her inside. She knew to tell him her name, her parents’ names, and that she needed to get to day care.

“My baby could've got hit. Not even hit, a 4-year-old stuck in a van with no air. She could've suffocated.

"Someone could’ve snatched my baby or anything,” said mother Mikesha Beasley. “That's why I'm kind of happy that it did go the way it did. I'm okay. I’m alright. I'm glad she's okay, and she's home, and she's safe with us,”

“The bus broke down. You're emptying it out. How can you not know one child is gone?” says father William Wilkins. “Things can happen, but when you give your child to someone else's custody, they're responsible for them,” he said.

10News asked Orient Road Child Development co-owner Lecandis Donaldson if the employees had any excuse for how they forgot the 4-year-old. Donaldson replied, “That’s still part of the investigation.”

Donaldson told 10News that the workers have a paper and electronic child checklist they should've used. The two women have been fired, and the van service is suspended during the sheriff's office investigation.

“It's very emotional because we love our children as our own. We want to make sure they're safe, and this is not a happy thing for us today,” said Donaldson.

“I know it's a good day care. Things just happen at the wrong time, and it happened,” says Beasley. “She sure is not going back. No, no. She ain't going back,” Beasley said.

The licensing board will also investigate the daycare, and the sheriff's office says the fired workers could face criminal charges.

