Daycare worker arrested on child pornography charges

Justin Dwayne Cross (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

RIVERVIEW, Fla. -- A daycare employee was arrested this morning at his home in Riverview on 20 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of transmission of child pornography.

Justin Dwayne Cross, 25, was employed by Childcare of Brandon at 730 Brandon Town Center Drive in Brandon.

Agents with the Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement began investigating Cross after receiving tips.

Cross previously worked at La Petite Academy at 10025 Christina Dr. in Riverview.

Because of Cross' history of working around children, police are asking anyone with additional information to call (813) 878-7300.

The FDLE worked together with Homeland Security Investigations, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in this investigation.

The team found that Cross had shared images of child pornography on various websites and in chat rooms between September 2016 and January 2017, according to a press release.

