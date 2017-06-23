Dead pilot whale washed up on Siesta Key Beach

(Photo: Brian Holt)

SARASOTA CITY -- Mote Marine Laboratory is responding to a beached whale on Siesta Key.

A photographer from our Tegna station WBIR, Brian Holt, sent us the video of the whale.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's County says the 12-foot whale washed ashore and they are currently working to removed the dead sub-pilot whale from the beach.

