Dead pilot whale washed up on Siesta Key Beach

SARASOTA CITY -- Mote Marine Laboratory is responding to a beached whale on Siesta Key.
A photographer from our Tegna station WBIR, Brian Holt, sent us the video of the whale.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's County says the 12-foot whale washed ashore and they are currently working to removed the dead sub-pilot whale from the beach.
#pilotwhale found on the siesta key beach this morning @10NewsWTSP @wbir pic.twitter.com/Sk8kzQ8Hsl— Brian Holt (@BrianGHolt) June 23, 2017
