Dead puppy, chained dog found in St. Pete backyard

A man is facing animal cruelty charges after a dead puppy and a malnourished, chained dog was found in his yard..

A caller reported a dead puppy at 843 41st St. S., at 11:57 a.m. When investigators arrived, they found the decaying remains of a puppy in a dog crate and an adult female pitbull, named Girl tethered with a chain in the backyard.

The chain had cut into the adult dog's neck and had injured it over time. It was also malnourished.

Marcus Aren Adams, 33, was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty.

Pinellas Animal Services took custody of the dog.

