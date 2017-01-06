Deadly intersection unites community push for safer roads

Two people were killed when this truck ran through an intersection in Brooksville.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. -- "It was horrible I can still picture it," said Donna Dilling.



"It was an extremely volatile impact I mean very bad it split the truck in half," said Mike Barnett.



Dilling said, "I will probably always be able to picture it in my mind."



For Dilling, the owner of Des Champs Corner Store, witnessing the terrible crash that killed a young married couple was just too much.

"I really believe that if there was a red light on July 22nd those kids would not have been killed because they would have had to stop and wait for a green light," Dilling said.

The crash occurred at 12:02 p.m. when John J. Stevenson, 25, and passenger Donna M. Adams, 24, both of Lecanto, were southbound on Ponce De Leon (County Road 491) when he did not stop for a flashign red light at U.S. Highway 98. and did not stop at the flashing red light. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a garbage truck driven by Vincent B. Iverson, 50, of Land O' Lakes, could not stop in time and collided with Stevenson's vehicle.

2 dead when garbage truck slams into pickup

There are only flashing red and yellow lights at the intersection of U.S. 98 and County Road 491 but Dilling is pushing for a stop light. She started an online petition which has nearly 15,000 signatures.



"We get signatures every day," Dilling said.



Including 1,100 more signed at the store.



"I just don't ever witness anything like that again it was horrible," said Dilling.



In July 2015 five men were killed in a fiery crash at the same intersection, which prompted a study by the Florida Department of Transportation, but it said a stop light was not warranted.



Dilling said, "That's a bunch of B.S."



FDOT has made improvements like larger stop signs, rumble strips and changing the angle of the stop bar, but that is ignored right in front of our camera.



Local drivers tell 10News WTSP it's almost impossible to be stopped at this stop sign and have any chance of seeing traffic coming from over the hill on westbound U.S. 98.



"People cannot see the traffic coming," said Dilling.



"I've almost been killed out here before and I stopped but an SUV was barreling down the highway and almost creamed us," said Mary Jensen.



Dilling said, "The chances of them not stopping at a red light are slimmer than not having a red light to stop at at all."



Dilling says if a stop light saved just one life it's worth it.

FDOT's 2015 study:

Traffic Volumes

Turning movement counts have been collected at different dates and seasons. The most recent turning movement count used for this warrant analysis was conducted on August 12, 2015 and shows vehicular volumes ranging between 244 and 317 vehicles per hour for eight hours of the day for the main street (U.S. 98 / Ponce de Leon Blvd).

Crash Analysis

The MUTCD has provisions for signals to be installed if in a 12 month period there are five or more crashes of the type that might be prevented by installing a signal (angle crashes). Crash data was gathered using the Department’s Crash Database Management System which is populated with long-form crash reports from local law enforcement agencies. Between January 1, 2013 through July, 2015 there is an average of four correctible crashes that occurred at the intersection.

MUTCD Traffic Signal Warrant Evaluation

Although the FDOT can approve new traffic signals using only Warrant 1, all of the warrants were evaluated at this intersection. U.S. 98 is the major street with one approach lane from each direction and auxiliary right and left turn lanes for the westbound approach and an eastbound auxiliary left turn lane. C.R. 491 (Citrus Way) is the minor street with one approach lane in each leg and gore islands for right turns. The posted speed limit is higher than 40 mph (55 mph), therefore the 70% criteria was used for this signal warrant evaluation.

Warrant 1A: Eight-Hour Vehicular Volume – Minimum Vehicular Volume

This warrant is intended for application at locations where a large volume of intersecting traffic is the principal reason to consider installing a traffic signal. The major street averaged a combined volume of 283 vehicles per hour not meeting the vehicular warrant for any of the eight hours that were counted. The minor street left turn and thru traffic averaged 85 vehicles per hour for the eight hours that were counted. Warrant 1A is not met.

Warrant 1B: Eight-Hour Vehicular Volume – Interruption of Continuous Traffic

This warrant is intended for application at locations where Condition A is not satisfied and where the traffic volume on a major street is so heavy that traffic on a minor intersecting street suffers excessive delay or conflict in entering or crossing the major street. No excessive delay experienced by the side street was observed during the field evaluation. Warrant 1B is not met.

Warrant 2: Four-Hour Vehicular Volume

This warrant is intended to be applied where the volume of intersecting traffic is the principal reason to consider installing a traffic signal. This warrant is satisfied when all of the four points representing traffic volume is plotted above the applicable line on Figure 4C-2 of the MUTCD (Appendix B). The major street averaged a combined volume of 297 vehicles per hour and the minor street averaged 101 vehicles per hour for four hours of an average day. Warrant 2 is not met.

Warrant 3: Peak-Hour

This warrant is intended for use at a location where traffic conditions are such that for a minimum of one hour of an average day, the minor street traffic suffers undue delay when entering or crossing the major street. The MUTCD states this warrant shall only be used in unusual cases, such as office complexes, manufacturing plants, industrial complexes, or high-occupancy vehicle facilities that attract or discharge large numbers of vehicles over a short time. This warrant is not applicable at this intersection.

Warrant 4: Pedestrian Volume

This warrant is intended for application where the traffic volume on a major street is so heavy that pedestrians experience excessive delay in crossing the major street. The turning movement counts collected on August 12, 2015 do not show any pedestrian activity at the intersection. Therefore this warrant is not applicable at this intersection.

Warrant 5: School Crossing

This warrant is intended for application where the fact that schoolchildren cross the major street is the principal reason to consider installing a traffic signal. The MUTCD states that for the purposes of this warrant, “schoolchildren” includes elementary through high school students. This would not apply to this location since there are no schools in the proximity of the intersection.

Warrant 6: Coordinated Signal System

This warrant is intended for application where the installation of a traffic signal would help to maintain proper vehicle platooning in a coordinated signal system. This condition does not apply to the subject intersection and the warrant is not applicable since the spacing between signals is large and proper platooning would not be attainable.

Warrant 7: Crash Experience

This warrant is intended for application where the severity and frequency of crashes are the principal reasons to consider installing a traffic signal. The warrant is satisfied if Warrant 1, Conditions A & B are 80% satisfied, adequate trial of remedial measures has failed to reduce crash frequency, and five or more reported crashes, of types susceptible to correction by signal, have occurred within a 12 month period. The review of the crash data shows an average of four correctible crashes (angle crashes) occurring at the intersection. However, while analyzing the crash records, including the most recent fatal one that occurred in July, 2015, it was observed that several crashes occurred because vehicles ran the “STOP” sign at the southbound approach and / or disregarded the flashers currently in place. For this reason, the intersection safety evaluation has been forwarded to the safety section for implementation of additional countermeasures.

Warrant 8: Roadway Network

This warrant is intended for application where installing a traffic signal may encourage concentration and organization of traffic flow on a roadway network. It should be considered if an engineering study finds that the common intersection of two or more major routes meets certain numerical volume criteria. Given that U.S. 98 is the major route, as defined by the MUTCD, this warrant is not applicable in this case since the intersection is located in a rural area.

Warrant 9: Intersection near a Grade Crossing

This warrant is intended for use at a location where none of the conditions described in the other eight traffic warrants are met, but the proximity to the intersection of a grade crossing on an intersection approach controlled by a STOP or YIELD sign is the principal reason to consider signalization. This intersection is not in close proximity to a grade crossing; therefore, the warrant is not applicable.

Conclusion

This report summarizes the observations and analysis of Florida Department of Transportation traffic engineers. By following the criteria outlined in the Federal Highway Administration’s Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, the FDOT has concluded that a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 98 (Ponce the Leon Blvd.) and C.R. 491 (Citrus Way) is not warranted. Additional safety countermeasures shall be put in place at the intersection to decrease the number of angle crashes that are occurring because of drivers disregarding the STOP signs and the overhead intersection control beacon currently in place. For this reason, our safety section will be coordinating with Hernando County staff to determine and implement additional countermeasures to reduce the potential for drivers running the “STOP” sign and disregarding the advanced flashers and ground mounted signs currently in place.