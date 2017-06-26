Death investigation being conducted after body found in Dunedin canal

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Detectives are conducting a death investigation after a body was found floating in a Dunedin canal Monday afternoon.

The body was discovered in a canal behind the Cedar Creek Mobile Home Park at 605 Michigan Blvd. east of Bayshore Blvd. around 3:48 p.m.

The death does not seem suspicious in nature, according to detectives, and may be related to a missing endangered person.

Officials continue to investigate the scene.

© 2017 WTSP-TV