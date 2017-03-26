Death investigation underway in Clearwater

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A death investigation is being performed after a body was found in the woods in the area of 1281 S. Hercules Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Sunday.

The victim has been identified as a male, but the body has been too far decomposed to identify the victim.

The cause of death has not been discovered and a further investigation will be performed by the Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner's Office.

