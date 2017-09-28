Deceased woman found near Spruce St. identified

TAMPA, FLA. - A body has been identified that was found Tuesday near Spruce St. and Oregon Ave, authorities say.
The woman was 35-year-old Osceola County resident, Diana Blumenberg Medina, who died from upper body trauma.
Tampa Police are investigating Medina's death as a homicide.
No further details have been released, but Tampa Police Department asks that is anyone has any information regarding the victim or the homicide they call 813-231-6130.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs