Deceased woman found near Spruce St. identified

10News Staff , WTSP 5:26 PM. EDT September 28, 2017

TAMPA, FLA. - A body has been identified that was found Tuesday near Spruce St. and Oregon Ave, authorities say.

The woman was 35-year-old  Osceola County resident, Diana Blumenberg Medina, who died from upper body trauma. 

Tampa Police are investigating Medina's death as a homicide. 

No further details have been released, but Tampa Police Department asks that is anyone has any information regarding the victim or the homicide they call 813-231-6130.

