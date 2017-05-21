Depression closes NB Veterans Expressway

TAMPA, Fla. -- A depression has closed all lanes of the northbound Veterans Expressway south of the Hutchison overpass on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.Stay w
⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ 2 lanes on NB Veterans Expressway at MM12 are currently closed due to a depression in the roadway. Use caution in the area pic.twitter.com/IQTY0LAPCb— Hillsborough County (@HillsFireRescue) May 21, 2017
