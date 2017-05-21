WTSP
Close

Depression closes NB Veterans Expressway

10News Staff , WTSP 3:27 PM. EDT May 21, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. -- ​A depression has closed all lanes of the northbound Veterans Expressway south of the Hutchison overpass on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.Stay w

Stay with WTSP.com for updates

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Manatee Co. I-75 diverging diamond interchange opens Sunday

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories