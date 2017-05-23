Dept. of Agriculture warns conceal weapons permit holders of data breach

More than 16,000 concealed weapons permit holders in the state may have had their names released after the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services reported a data breach.

The agency released a statement saying concealed weapons licensees who renewed online may have had their names accessed, and another 469 customers were notified that their Social Security numbers may have been hacked as part of the breach.

No financial information was obtained in this data breach.

Agricultural Commissioner Adam Putnam has ordered a comprehensive review of the department’s cybersecurity measures, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting the department with its active investigation.

Customers who may have been affected by this data breach can call 1-800-350-1119 for more information.

© 2017 WTSP-TV