Deputies: 2 men made $1.3K by buying TV, returning broken one for cash

Two men are accused of buying a $1,300 TV and returning a broken but similar one for cash. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

TAMPA, Fla. -- A Target store is out at least $1,000 when two men schemed to buy a new TV and return a broken one, deputies say.

The first suspect walked into the Target at 15240 North Dale Mabry Highway and bought a TV for $1,300, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release. He made the purchase around 6:42 p.m. July 22.

About three hours later, another man walked in and returned a similar looking but broken TV for cash with the earlier receipt. Deputies report the serial number sticker had been removed from the new TV and placed on the old one.

The first suspect is a white man in his 40s, about 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, according to the release. He has dark hair, a beard and was wearing a green short sleeve shirt.

The second man is believed to be a white man in his 30s, about 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has a receding hairline of short blonde hair, wears glasses and was wearing a maroon short sleeve shirt.

Investigators say they are working two other TV fraud cases involving the second man.

Anyone who can recognize the man and has information about the case is asked to call deputies at 813-247-8200 or remain anonyms and receive a possible cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

