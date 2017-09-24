Deputies arrest man for pouring scalding water on a toddler

(Photo: PCSO)

DADE CITY, FLA. - PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A Dade City man has been arrested after he admitted to pouring scalding water on a 2-year-old girl.

Jonathan Lee Howard, 26, who had custodial supervision of the child, initially told Pasco County deputies that the child may have been burned by a lighter that exploded while he was sleeping Saturday.

He later admitted to pouring hot water on her and not taking the child for medical care until the next day.

The child suffered 2nd-degree burns on much of her body including her scalp, torso, arms and leg.

She has been airlifted to local hospital.

Howard has been booked into the Land O'Lakes detention Center on $10,000 bond.

