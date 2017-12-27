HERNANDO COUNTY - SPRING HILL, Fla. -- A man was arrested Wednesday morning for aggravated assault, battery, and possession of marijuana after being tracked and located by a law enforcement K-9 named Valor.

According to a police report, deputies responded to a call in the 9500 block of River Road, where a callers said that one person seemed to be attacking another with the metal wand from a pressure washer.

When they arrived around 2:30 a.m., they were told that the suspect, Ryan Lee Bennett, 41, had been to the home multiple times that day to speak with his ex-girlfriend, Robyn Dematteo.

This time, Dematteo's new boyfriend, Clifford Garrow, came out to see what was happening. Police were told that Bennett started swinging the wand at Garrow, who told them that he couldn't tell what Bennett was using as a weapon due to the darkness.

The two struggled, and Bennett bit Garrow in the left eye before running off after finding out police were on their way.

Enter K-9 Valor.

The dog's handler, Deputy Jeff Andrews, sent Valor to find Bennett, who was discovered hiding in a neighbor's backyard. When Bennett refused to comply with commands from police, Valor bit the suspect's left forearm.

Bennett was taken to Oak Hill Hospital and treated for the dog bite. Once released, he was arrested and taken into custody. His bond is $4,000.

