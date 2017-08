Blue police lights (Photo: File)

CLEARWATER, Fla. Pinellas County deputies are investigating after a person died at a Clearwater condo Thursday night.

Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Persian Drive just after 8:30 p.m.

Deputies have not released the circumstances surrounding the death but said the public is not in danger.

Deputies said they would release more information Friday morning.

