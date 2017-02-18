Deputies investigating death of 6-month-old infant in Clearwater

One person is dead after a several vehicles collided and one went into a house Thursday at 9355 113th St. N.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies responded to the scene of an unresponsive 6-month-old infant on Friday around 8:50 a.m. The incident happened in Clearwater.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the baby was put to sleep in a crib. Eventually, the father of the child brought the baby to bed with the parents to sleep.

The baby was discovered unresponsive and face down when the parents awoke and they attempted to revive him multiple times via CPR.

The infant had reported signs of injury, but that he was being medically seen for preexisting medical problems. Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

(© 2017 WTSP)