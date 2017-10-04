Deputies need help catching armed carjacker who wore mask

Mask left at scene of attempted carjacking.

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. - Detectives are asking for help in catching an armed carjacking suspect who is still at-large.

On Tuesday evening, deputies were called to the home of an adult female. She just arrived home and parked her car in her carport when an armed male approached her and demanded her keys.

The victim refused and struck the suspect who then fired a single bullet into the carport before fleeing on a Moped. The car's owner was not injured.

About 45 minutes later, another attempted carjacking occurred at the intersection of Pemberton Creek Drive and Muck Pond Road.

An adult male victim had been shot once in the back. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect ran away.

Deputies believe that the two carjacking attempts are related because the descriptions of the suspect match.

The suspect was wearing a gray T-shirt, black gym shorts, and an orange Halloween mask.

Deputies are still looking for the suspect.

If you have any information, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477).

You can also report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers.

