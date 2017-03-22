Deputies pool money, replace items stolen from kids

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
April the giraffe is an internet sensation
-
April the giraffe gets a visitor while on baby watch
-
Wheel of Fortune fail sets social media on fire
-
5th member of Florida family died after Alachua County crash
-
Wamart rage incident
-
Assisted living facility worker records sex on Snapchat
-
Man shames dog owner over poop on lawn
-
Operation March Sadness
-
RAW VIDEO: April the giraffe gets a bite to eat
-
Lakeland electric dispute
More Stories
-
7 arrested after deadly London terror attackMar 23, 2017, 4:40 a.m.
-
AT&T, other U.S. advertisers quit Google, YouTube…Mar 23, 2017, 4:57 a.m.
-
83-year-old says Lakeland Electric 'fried' her homeMar 22, 2017, 11:40 p.m.