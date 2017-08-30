Deputies searching for man wanted in Davenport homicide

Pedro Vega Jr., 46, (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: WTSP)

DAVENPORT, Fla. -- Polk County deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with a violent stabbing and homicide in Davenport.

Deputies responded to a home in the 1600 block of Davenport Blvd around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after neighbors heard gunshots being fired, said Scott Wilder with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilder said Pedro Vega Jr., 46, broke into the home of his estranged wife but soon after another family member inside the home fired gunshots at Vega Jr., causing him to flee the scene.

Deputies later found a blood trail to a neighboring home and found Vega’s father, Pedro Vega Sr., 70, tied up and stabbed multiple times, Wilder said.

Wilder said Vega Sr. was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

Rosa Iris Vega, 59, was also found inside the home dead, likely the result of stab wounds, Wilder said.

Vega Jr. was last seen in a 1999 white Dodge pick-up truck bearing FLORIDA tag # Y03-ZNE.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Vega Jr. is asked to call police.

© 2017 WTSP-TV