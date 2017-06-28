Deputies searching for man who stuffed eight watches into his shorts

On June 5, at the Dillard's located at 8161 Citrus Park Town Center Mall, the suspect removed 8 Casio G-Shock watches from a display case and hid them in his shorts.

TAMPA, Fla. -- Deputies are looking for a man who stuffed eight watches into his shorts at a Dillard’s at Citrus Park mall earlier this month.

On June 5, the man removed eight Casio G-Shock watches from a display case then brought the watches to the second floor where he hid the watches in his shorts, deputies said.

The man then left the store where he may have gotten into a dark gray vehicle, deputies said.

Deputies believe the man is in his thirties and describe him as Hispanic, around 5 feet 8 inches tall and around 200 pounds.

Anyone with may know the man is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

