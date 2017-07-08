Deputies seek information on man's injuries

Dylan Garland was found injured along a road side.

Pasco County sheriff's detectives are hoping someone can shed a light on what happened to an injured Dade City man found on the side of a road early Saturday.

About 2 a.m., Dylan Garland, 25, was found along Highway 301 near the intersection with Globe Road. He was taken by helicopter to a local hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries.

He was seen drinking at the Light House bar, 5025 Treiman Blvd., in Hernando County and was possibly walking to his Pasco County home.

Detectives are hoping to speak with anyone who might have seen what happened to him or saw where he was before he was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 1-800-706-2488.

