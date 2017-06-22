Deputies seek missing Dunedin man

Deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a missing endangered man from Dunedin.

According to deputies, 63-year-old Charles Morris was last seen leaving his residence in the 1800 block of Bayshore Boulevard in Dunedin about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday with his dog. The dog later returned to the residence without Morris a couple of hours later.

Morris suffers from a memory-loss-related illness and other medical conditions. He left without his wallet and cell phone. Morris does not have good balance and falls frequently.

He is 5-foot-10 and about 250 pounds. He was last wearing khaki shorts, a gray T-shirt, and athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement, or contact Robbery/Homicide Detective G.

Moffett at (727) 582-5662 or at gmoffett@pcsonet.com.

