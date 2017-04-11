Deputies seek missing Homosassa teen

Robert Jacob Tyree

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to find a runaway 15-year-old.

Robert Jacob Tyree left his residence on Van Buren in Homosassa and is believed to be in the same area.

If you have any information, please contact Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 726-1121, and ask for the Major Crimes Unit.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS, or go to www.crimestopperscitrus.com.

