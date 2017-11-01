Deputies seek missing Manatee Co. teen

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

Manatee County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenage girl.

On Monday, 14-year-old Gracie White, of Parrish, was reported missing by her mother.

The girl was last seen at the bus stop Monday morning but did not come home that evening. It was learned that Gracie was not at Palmetto High Monday or Tuesday.

Gracie is 5-foot-3, about 125 pounds with light brown/blonde hair.

Anyone with information should contact the MCSO at (941) 747-3011.

