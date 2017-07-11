Deputies seek missing Sebring child

An alert has gone out for a missing Sebring child who has not been seen since last week.

Destin Morris, 9, was last seen Friday.

He is 5 feet tall, 80 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be in the custody of his mother, but state child protective officials want to make sure he's OK.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at (863) 402-7200.

