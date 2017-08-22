Deputies locate missing woman in Bradenton

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

UPDATE: Joanne Radtka has been found, deputies say.

Manatee County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 88-year-old Bradenton woman.

Joanne Radtka was with husband at Burger King, 6722 14th St. W., about 5:10 p.m. when she walked away in an unknown direction.

She suffers from dementia and would be unable to find her way back home.

She is 5-foot-5 with a thin build. Unlike the photo, she does not wear glasses.

She was last seen wearing jeans and a black and green blouse.

If you have information, call the sheriff's office at (941) 747-3011.

