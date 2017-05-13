Deputies seek missing 13-year-old boy, dog

Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies are seeking a 13-year-old Riverview boy who is missing with his dog.

Alex Baumgarten was last seen about 4 p.m. leaving his home in the 11400 block of Lake Lucaya Drive with his dachshund-mix dog after arguing with his parents.

Alex is 5-foot-3 and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, navy blue basketball shorts and black sneakers.

He is diagnosed with depression and is on medication.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Alex is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (813) 247-8200.



