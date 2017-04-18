Deputies spot wanted woman in Facebook video taken at Chuck E. Cheese

Markesha Wilkerson, who has outstanding warrants, posted a video from the Chuck E. Cheese that was seen by the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Facebook photo

LAKELAND, Fla. (WTSP) -- A woman with active warrants was arrested after she tipped off cops to her location in a Facebook live video.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Markesha Wilkerson posted the live video from the Chuck E. Cheese in Lakeland.

In the video, she is seen posing and walking alongside the Chuck E. Cheese character.

The sheriff’s office acted quickly, calling the Lakeland Police Department. Their officers arrested Wilkerson for violation of probation and failure to appear.

She committed those crimes as a juvenile and has faced 12 other juvenile charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Stupid criminals are really appreciated,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “We highly recommend that when we’re out looking for you that you immediately post all of your information that you can on Facebook, Instagram, tweet it out, however you want, because that helps us.”

