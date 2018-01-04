Deputies: Woman who stole boy's iPod arrested

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

A woman who was seen on video taking a boy's iPod at a Publix checkout line has been arrested, the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance video released by the sheriff's office showed the woman taking the iPod, which had been accidentally left behind by the boy on Dec. 18. The boy approached the woman in the parking lot and asked if she had seen it, but she said no, deputies said.

The video was posted on Facebook and shared by news outlets, leading to tips that identified the suspect as Nancy Carrizal, 26, of Lakeland, deputies said.

Deputies contacted Carrizal, who told them she had made a mistake and thought it was her phone. She said the iPod was dead and she had put it in her junk drawer. She said she had planned to contact law enforcement, but had been sick.

The iPod was recovered, but it had been reset to factory settings, meaning photos of the boy with his recently deceased grandfather had been erased.

The sheriff's office, however, says it is working with Apple to try to recover the photos from the device.

Carrizal was charged with petit theft on Wednesday and released after posting $1,500 bail.

© 2018 WTSP-TV