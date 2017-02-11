Deputy rescues family from sinking boat with help of three citizens

One person is dead after a several vehicles collided and one went into a house Thursday at 9355 113th St. N.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies received a call about a family of four with a two-month-old baby that were in a distress after the vessel they were on started taking on water.

The family was boating on the Manatee River, just east of the train drawbridge around 10:56 p.m. when the incident occurred and the deputy responded to the incident at the Regatta Point Marina.

The deputy quickly gathered three people to help, including 32-year-old Joseph Knoll, 40-year-old Summer Gill, and 31-year-old Robert Ferguson.

Ferguson drove himself and his two companions along with the deputy to assist the family on a separate vessel that belonged to Knoll. At arrival, the boat was being overtaken by the water line and Gill and Knoll pulled the infant and women on the boat to safety.

The deputy assisted in getting rid of some of the excess water until Sea Tow, FWC, and the Coast Guard could arrive at the scene. The hole in the boat was able to be plugged and it was towed back to the dock.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, the result of the incident may have been different without the assistance of the good Samaritans involved.

