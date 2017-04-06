Suspect killed after he fires at deputies outside Largo WingHouse

The shooting took place at Wing House, 7369 Ulmerton Road in Largo. (Photo: Mitchell Wallace, WTSP)

LARGO, Fla. -- Pinellas County sheriff's deputies shot and killed an armed suspect in Largo on Thursday, the sheriff's office said.

Richard Xavier Summers, 48, was shot while shooting at the deputies, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a news conference outside WingHouse, 7369 Ulmerton Road.

Deputies were trying to locate Summers, who was wanted on a warrant for fraud. They learned he was at a Wells Fargo cashing a check. Deputies believe he was getting cash in order to flee.

They got information that Summers was armed, so they contacted the violent offenders warrant unit.

Summers was being driven by an Uber driver. When deputies conducted a traffic stop, they told the vehicle occupants to put up their arms. The Uber driver complied, but Summers didn't.

Gualtieri said Summers then got out of the passenger side of the car, turned to the deputies and opened fire with a semi-automatic Glock. One round was later found in one of the deputies' patrol car hoods.

Six deputies returned fire. Summers was declared dead at the scene.

The Uber driver was not injured.

Gualtieri said Summers had a criminal record and had served time in state prison.

