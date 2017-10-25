WTSP
Close

Despite major damage from Hurricane Irma, local corn maze was able to open

Fox Squirrel Corn Maze in Plant City was hit hard by Hurricane Irma. The maze has reopened since the hurricane.

Sean Streicher, WTSP 12:57 PM. EDT October 25, 2017

PLANT CITY, FL. - Hurricane Irma hit Florida hard knocking out power, blowing down trees and forcing businesses and schools to close. Single R Ranch’s annual “Fox Squirrel Corn Maze” almost didn't happen after powerful winds, and flooding, damaged a lot of the corn, and knocked down trees across their property.

“We were blessed to see anything standing, we were concerned it would just completely wipe it out and it would be laid flat on the ground,” said Carson Futch, with the Fox Squirrel Corn Maze. 

It took nearly 300 hours of work to get the grounds cleaned up, and while this year's maze may not be as tall or thick as years past, it's open for business.

Other attractions include a rubber duck race, pumpkin picking local vendors and live music.

With the cooler temperatures it's nice to get outside and enjoy some fall activities.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories