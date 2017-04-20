Detectives arrest man, 84, for allegedly molesting teen

A Jupiter man has been arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation after detectives said he inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl, Pinellas County sheriff's deputies said.

The investigation began when the victim reported to an adult multiple incidents during which 84-year-old William Flanders touched her in a sexually inappropriate manner.

It was later determined that the incident occurred in 2015 while Flanders was vacationing with the victim in Pinellas County.

Flanders was arrested on a warrant without incident and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail after a nearly two-month investigation was carried out by the Pinellas County Sheriffs' Office Crimes Against Children Unit.

