Woman used school records to steal co-worker's data, deputies say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - On Monday, Pinellas Count sheriff's detectives arrested Michele J. Roe, 55, for attempting to open a credit card using her co-worker's information.

In April of this year, a 79-year-old employee of Nina Harris Elementary School was notified that her information was used to try to open a Capital One credit card.

The victim contacted the Pinellas County Sheriff Department's Economic Crimes Unit to report the crime.

The Detectives traced the online application to a computer at the school and identified assistant bookkeeper, Michele Roe as the suspect.

It appears that Roe obtained the victim's information by accessing the school's records.

The credit card application was stopped before it could be mailed, so there was no financial loss to the victim.

On Monday, detectives arrested and charged Roe with one count of Fraudulent Use of Personal Identification Information.

