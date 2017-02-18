Detectives arrest suspect from 1992 cold case in Pinellas

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
Double-dipping a practice for Tampa employees
-
WTSP Breaking Live Video
-
Hackers prey at charging stations
-
The Investigators: Jailed over a public auction
-
Firefighters keep Polk damage under control
-
Stand Your Ground at forefront again
-
Free parking for Hard Rock customers
-
Fire brings back memories for some Polk residents
-
How teens outsmart parents on social media
More Stories
-
Detectives arrest suspect from 1992 cold case in PinellasFeb 18, 2017, 3:52 p.m.
-
A few lingering showers possible tonightJul. 6, 2016, 7:13 a.m.
-
Reports: Norma McCorvey, 'Roe' in Roe v. Wade, is dead at 69Feb 18, 2017, 2:33 p.m.