Detectives investigate after woman's body found in alleyway

ST. PETERSBURG -- Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in an alleyway early Thursday.

At approximately 7:45 a.m., a man was salvaging aluminum cans in the area of the 2100 block of 63rd Avenue South, when he saw the body of a woman in an alley separating an apartment complex from the adjacent neighborhood. He and another neighbor approached the body and confirmed the observation then called 911.

Police identified the victim as Taylor Anne McAllister, a 22-year-old woman from Pinellas County. She did not have a permanent address.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning to determine the cause of death.

Detectives are asking anyone with video cameras in the area of 62nd Avenue South and 22 Street South to report any suspicious activity between midnight and 7:00 a.m. that may have been recorded.

Any person with information about McAllister's murder, or her activities during the past 72 hours, should call the SPPD Major Crimes Unit at (727) 893-7164.

(© 2016 WTSP)