Discussing transgender Issues with children

The Boy Scouts of America says it will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in its boys only programs.

The organization will "accept and register youth in the cub and boy scout programs based on the gender identity indicated on the application". So, if you identify as a boy, you can now be a part of boy scouts.

BSA previously held a policy that relied on the gender listed on a child's birth certificate.

Girl Scouts have accepted transgender girls for many years.

Cheryl D'La Rotta is Licensed Mental Health Counselor in Tampa Bay, specializing on the issues in the LGBT Community. She explains why now, more than ever, parents need to be educated on this topic.

“Parents really need to model acceptance. Teach the child empathy. Knowledge is key,” says D'La Rotta.

While this might be difficult to speak to your children about, D'La Rotta says it’s important.

Be very truthful. If they don't know anything on this issue, then say let me look it up and let me research it,” says D'La Rotta. “Chances are their children know more about this than their parents do. They might be scared to talk to the parent. They're not experts so they don't need to pretend they are.”

Many people took to social media to express concerns.

Parents worried about their children sharing restrooms and camping with transgender boys.

“From age two to age 7 or 8, they’ll already identify as male, so they'll be acting like boys.”

Then comes the question, “How can a toddler identify themselves as the opposite sex at such a young age?”

This could happen as early as age two,” says D'La Rotta. “They can't identify as their assigned sex, so they feel out of place. They start noticing ‘I'm a boy’ and feel like a boy. They start gravitating to being a boy or a girl.”

BSA released the following statement addressing Gender Identity:

As one of America’s largest youth-serving organizations, the Boy Scouts of America continues to work to bring the benefits of our programs to as many children, families and communities as possible.

While we offer a number of programs that serve all youth, Cub Scouting and Boy Scouting are specifically designed to meet the needs of boys. For more than 100 years, the Boy Scouts of America, along with schools, youth sports and other youth organizations, have ultimately deferred to the information on an individual’s birth certificate to determine eligibility for our single-gender programs. However, that approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state.

Starting today, we will accept and register youth in the Cub and Boy Scout programs based on the gender identity indicated on the application. Our organization’s local councils will help find units that can provide for the best interest of the child.

The Boy Scouts of America is committed to identifying program options that will help us truly serve the whole family, and this is an area that we will continue to thoughtfully evaluate to bring the benefits of Scouting to the greatest number of youth possible – all while remaining true to our core values, outlined in the Scout Oath and Law.

