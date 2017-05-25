St. Petersburg is testing a solution to last year's sewer overflows: plastic dishes.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- So far so good.

That was the word Thursday from officials in St. Petersburg after the first significant rainfall in months.

The city has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to improve its sewer system after failures last year led to a massive sewage spill.

Wednesday’s rain provided the first practical test for some of the repairs and upgrades.

“No issues with our infrastructure, and everything worked,” said the city’s public works spokesman Bill Logan.

Last summer, the city had to discharge 150 millions of gallons of partially treated sewage into local waterways when the system was overwhelmed.

One of the more innovative solutions has been thousands of curved plastic dishes, resembling trash can covers, which have now being mounted under thousands of leaky manhole covers.

The dishes catch rainwater that makes its way into the manholes before it makes its way into the pipes which lead to the treatment facilities.

“It's very effective, and it's rather inexpensive, you know, for treating inflow,” said the Water Resources department’s John Stanton.

Even with the dishes installed around the city, you might ask yourself how effective that could be. After all, they only hold about 15 gallons of water each. Four thousand dishes would hold about 60,000 gallons during a rain event.

That's really just a drop in the bucket.

But the key, say officials, is weather-stripping around the edge of the dish itself. It creates a seal that could potentially keep out of hundreds of gallons more per manhole.

And that plug, they say, is a very big deal.

“It's when it's overwhelmed by what's not sewage, then we have problems,” said Logan, “And that's what we're looking at to try to keep out with this.”

The water captured by the dishes also eventually evaporates rather than seeping into the system.

And more importantly, the water kept out by the plastic plugs is no longer a burden on area treatment plants.

“Like I said, we have 20,000 manholes in our city,” said Stanton, “Every one helps.”

Of course, the idea still hasn't faced the kind of daily deluge we got last year in the Bay Area. But they hope by the time that sort of rain comes again, bigger, more significant repairs and added capacity will also be in place to handle it.

“Many small victories ahead of us,” said Stanton, “They lead into one big victory.”

We asked city officials whether the standing water in those dishes might also create a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Stanton said it's unlikely, since there's no easy way for the biting pests to get under the manhole covers and lay their eggs.

