Disney hiring Florida residents to work-from-home

ORLANDO, FL - AUGUST 24: An interior view of the newly designed Disney Store at Florida Mall on August 24, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Disney) (Photo: Gerardo Mora, 2011 Getty Images)

Disney is hoping to fill several part-time work-from-home positions for guest services representatives.

The positions are for residents of Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas.

Cast members are responsible for "Creating magical moments for guests of all ages." Specific job responsibilities include answering phone calls and emails, calling guests, resolving issues and channeling more complicated problems to the appropriate supervisors.

According to the job description, applicants must have a high school diploma and the ability to work a flexible schedule. Previous experience in retail and being bilingual in Spanish are a plus.

Do you have what it takes to make magical moments for Disney guests? Click here to apply.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV