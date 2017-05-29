Disposing of Old Glory with dignity and honor

As we remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice this week, we look to the symbol they fought for, the American flag. It is so revered that it must be treated with care and respect at all times, even when it's time to retire the flag. A veterans funeral home in Clearwater gives both veterans and our flag the final honor they deserve.

"He came right out of boot camp and was sent to the Persian Gulf and he loved being a marine."

Veterans Funeral Care in Clearwater. Jill Wagner talks about her son Daniel. He died in 1994 after serving his country. He was only 26 and had followed in the footsteps of his step dad, Harley. "A proud marine.. he fought through so many health adversities," said Jill. Harley died last year. That's when Jill found

"These are families of veterans, these are people that love the flag, they love America." Blair Kriever is the general manager at Veterans Funeral Care. About 10 years ago, Kriever says they had an abundance of retired flags that needed to be disposed. "The proper way to dispose of a flag is either to bury it or burn it."

So they came up with the idea to place a flag with every veteran. "I'm holding the certificate that holds the star from the flag that was cremated with my husband," said Jill.

"So again we're honoring the flag and honoring the veteran, we're honoring the flag in a dignified manner and we're honoring the family by giving them a memento that was with dad or mom whenever they were cremated." That memento means everything to Jill because the flag means so much to her entire family. "All veterans need to be honored."

Dignity and honor for both the veteran and the flag they fought for in their final moments.

Veterans Funeral Care is really a special place. They have a military museum that's open to the public with old uniforms on display and maps and books. And the stories they tell, so many stories from people that are part of the history that makes our country what it is today.

You can also drop off your flag there if it is ready to be retired. They are always accepting flags.

